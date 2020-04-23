Timothy O’Dea Gaughan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tim was born on January 18, 1943 to Edward and Donna Gauhan in Long Beach, CA. Tim grew up playing all kinds of sports with his younger brother Dennis and their father "Pop" who coached the little league team. He attended St. Barnabus, St. Anthony and graduated from Wilson High School in Long Beach. Tim moved to Mountain View to attend San Jose State where he received his Masters Degree. He received a full scholarship to Rice University to pursue a PhD in Latin American Politics. He taught Comparative Politics at Arizona State before returning to the bay area to re-create himself as a leading market research analyst for the blossoming high-tech industry. He created an industry newsletter and was often quoted in U.S. News and World Report and Business Weekly.

Tim moved to San Francisco in 1988 to explore his love of sailing. He docked his boat, the Spirit of Galway, at the new South Beach Marina and was active in the newly formed South Beach Yacht Club. Tim met his wife, Debbie, in May of 1989 and after a whirlwind romance married in September at the Sausalito Yacht Club. For his wedding Tim officially changed the spelling of his last name to the original Irish by inserting the g back into Gaughan. Sailing, baseball, travel, jazz and making new friends at the yacht club was a magical period.