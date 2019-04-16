1991-2019
It is with great sadness that Timothy Wilkens Jr., age 27, left us unexpectedly on April 11, 2019.
Tim grew up in Napa, California and attended St. John’s Catholic School and Vintage High School graduating in 2010. He studied in Hong Kong and Australia before completing his degrees in Finance and Economics at Santa Clara University in 2014.
Tim played rugby for Santa Clara University and City University of Hong Kong’s rugby teams. A sports enthusiast he loved the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors and the 49ers.
Tim fulfilled his passion for others by volunteering at Hope Services, providing aid and job opportunities to the developmentally disabled. Tim was currently working with a company he co-founded to rebuild homes for wildfire victims in Santa Rosa and Paradise, California.
Tim was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Tim was loved dearly by his family, friends and co-workers. His memories and dreams are forever etched in our hearts.
Tim is survived by his father Tim Wilkens Sr., his mother Suzanne Wilkens Paine, (Houston, Texas), brother Chris Hubbard (Portland, Oregon), grandmothers Eileen Wilkens (Lincoln, California) and Patricia Paine (Houston, Texas) and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at 1:00 pm on April 23, 2019 at Tulocay Funeral Home in Napa, California.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tim’s honor can be made to https://www.bethesdalc.org/get-involved/donate/. A special needs charity.