Tina Marie Sandu Mini passed away peacefully on 2.24.20 in her Napa home after a battle with Mesothelioma. Her loving husband, Ross Mini, was at her side until the very end. Tina was born in Berkely, Ca on 11.12.62 to the late Donna Sandu (Todero), and Bob Sandu. She spent most of her life in Napa attending El Centrol Elementary School, Redwood Middle School, and Vintage High School. After high school she held a long career with the Social Security Administration she retired in August shortly after her Mesothelioma diagnosis. In life Tina enjoyed gardening, spending time at the ocean, and traveling to Tahoe, anytime she and Ross could get away. She also enjoyed training and walking her German Shepard, Destiny. Tina was an avid music lover. Tina had a contagious laugh and anyone that knew her, once she started laughing everyone would be laughing shortly. She also enjoyed cooking, and shopping. Tina is survived by her husband Ross Mini, daugther, Brittany Sandu, stepdaughter Morgan (Christopher) Wilke, her father Bob (Diane Sandau), grandchildren Gianna, Rex, and Leopold Wilke, sisters Tara (Joe) Heying, and Michelle (Kevin) Barbieri-Blackwell, brother Tony, (Kerri) Sandau, father in law Ed Mini, sister in laws, Lisa Mini, and Marla Mini, nieces Tessa Mini (Matt)-Kathol, great niece Ella Mini-Kathol, Cassie Falacco, Elizabeth Heying, and Alexandrie Blackwell, and nephews Anthony (Emily) Sandau, Jacob Heying, and Kevin Blackwell Jr. She is predeceased by her mother Donna Sandau and her mother in law Patricia Mini. Tina was a loving wife, doting mother, and grandmother, and a wonderfully kind individual to all that knew her. Her life was cut much too short by a terrible disease. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Tina’s memory to the Mayo Clinic as a designated donation to Cancer Research. Donations can be made by visiting https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/. Service will be held on Thursday March 12, 2020, at 11:00 am at Tulocay Cemetery.