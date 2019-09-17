1934—2019
Tomasa Josefina (Pina) Villegas Camarena passed away peacefully Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born March 7, 1934 in Leon, GTO Mexico to Eulalio Camarena and Bernandina Rocha. On December 2nd, 1962, she married Jose Bernal Villegas (Dec 1996). They both soon immigrated to the Napa Valley where they made their home and started their family. Her children will always remember her love of gardening, she would spend countless hours working in the yard where she had the most beautiful roses. She loved to go to family parties and dancing with her husband Jose and cooking for all. She also sewed and made beautiful creations for the entire family and home.
She is predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Jose Villegas. She leaves behind her four children, 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Victor Villegas (Lisa), Kyle, Monica & Jordyn. Aurelia Villegas-Robertson (Michael), Bianca, Andrew, Kaijah and great grandson, Aydan. Armando Villegas (Martha), Armando, Alejandro, Adrian & Andres. Norma Cecilia Villegas-Rios (Daniel), Danielito & Diego.
Mana Pina, we will all truly miss you, your Love will carry through us all. Rest in Peace!
Rosary will be held at Tulocay Funeral Home at 7:OO PM on Thursday, September 19th. Mass will be Friday at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial and Reception to follow at Tulocay Cemetery Funeral Home.
Special thanks to all caregivers, especially Eva Chavez.