1948—2020

It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we share that our sister and friend, Tomie Lee Gunby passed away on April 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Tomie was born in Vallejo, CA on Dec. 13, 1948. She was raised in Napa, CA and attended Napa High School. She worked as a material handler for many years at Mare Island Navel Base, Alameda Oakland Supply Center and Tracy Army Depot until her retirement in 2003. After her retirement, she moved with Mom to Spokane, WA to be near family.

Tomie loved her SF Giants baseball team, always sporting some type of team logo. She was a season ticket holder for the Gonzaga Womens Basketball team and the Spokane Civic Theater. She loved old movies and Oldies music, knowing the words to all songs and singers. Although Tomie never had children, she was the perfect Aunt. She was full of fun, very witty and loved playing games with her nieces and nephews. She never met a stranger, she had many friends, some going back to elementary school. Tomie was the keeper of all secrets and her family loved her for it.

Her loyalty, compassion and love she had for her sisters, Cathy and Kim, brother-in-law Daryl, her nieces and nephews and her best friends Lois Gregory and Elaine Daffron will be missed but remembered forever.