Tonda Rae Allen passed away, suddenly and unexpectedly, at home in Foothill Ranch, California at the age of 57. Born at Fort Rucker, Alabama to Ronald Allen and Etta (Pate) Allen, Tonda lived in four different states before her father's discharge from the Army when the family settled in Orange County, CA. She attended Northcutt Elementary and Fitz Jr. High School until her parents divorced and her mother relocated to Napa, CA to re-marry. Tonda attended Redwood Junior High and graduated from Vintage High School in 1983. She then travelled back to southern California to study nursing at Saddleback College. She worked at a doctor's office while testing for her license, but she found her passion when she began working at UCI Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Orange, California. In her words, it was her "ministry," her "calling." She gave every bit of herself to those babies and their families. She had a gift that allowed parents to feel heard and built a rapport in an instant. Those relationships she invested her heart into lasted a long time and she attended so many birthdays and celebrations over her 32 years as a NICU nurse and adopted family member.

In 1990, Tonda married Rick Oliver and started a family of her own. Her son, Matthew, was born in '92 and her daughter, Makayla, was born in '97. As much as she loved her NICU babies, she found an even greater love for her own. She celebrated her children every chance she got. She was proud of them, just for being who they were. Her marriage ended in 2001, but she continued to make her children her number one priority. As her children became young adults, Tonda started to travel. She loved her job and though she had enough years in, she wasn't quite ready to retire. She loved the beach and she loved her family and friends. She was a devoted mother, loving daughter, supportive sister and a faithful friend.

Tonda is survived by her two children: Matthew Oliver of Norco, CA and Makayla Oliver (Cole) of Flagstaff, AZ; mother, Etta Wiedemann (Fred) of Napa; father, Ron Allen of Oceanside, CA; sister, Kirsten Butala (Mark) of Napa; nieces: Mariah Lane (Jordan and baby Nora) of Napa and Megan Pfister; uncle, William Pate of Napa; aunts: Lin Davis, Jill Hathaway and Shanna Pate; multiple cousins: Sheri Pate Larsen, Shelly Pate Callahan and Teri Sisson and Karen Parks of Napa; and many more throughout California and Nebraska. She was pre-deceased by her paternal and maternal grandparents; step sisters: Tami Gottschalk and Kimberly Wiedemann; and uncle, Jerry Pate.

Although her voice is still, her spirit continues to echo. She lives on in the gifts she has left behind. The intentional ways she loved us and the opportunities she created for us to let her know how much we loved her, are a great comfort. each milestone and achievement of the many children she helped save speaks of the love and energy she invested in them. We could not be more proud of her. She was beautiful, caring and selfless.

A private family gathering, as well as a celebration of life with friends, were held to honor Tonda in Orange County last month.