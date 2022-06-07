Toni Lorraine Kennedy (Guzzi),

1945 - 2022

Toni Lorraine Kennedy (Guzzi), wife, mother, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love on June 2, 2022 at the age of 76.

Toni was born on June 11. 1945 in Fresno, CA to Tony and Flo Retta Guzzi. She attended Pacific Grove High School, Class of 1963.

Toni attended college at Chico State and Sonoma State where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. While attending Chico State she met her future husband, Bill Kennedy. They married in 1966 at the St. Mary's By the Sea Church in Pacific Grove.

They moved to Napa, CA where they raised 3 sons David, Michael, and Richard. She was a loving mother with an abundance of patience and a welcoming home to all.

She was a second generation seamstress learning the art of sewing at her grandmother's drapery shop. She played clarinet in the high school band and was a member of the synchronized swimming team. Her passions included sewing, gardening, reading, traveling and genealogy. Toni was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Toni is survived by her husband, Bill of 55 years; children David (April), Richard (Katie), and Michael; grandchildren Kaia, Blake, Brody, Zara, and Liv; brother Nick Guzzi.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 pm, Saturday June 11, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2590 Trower Avenue, Napa, CA 94558. She will be laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery in a private burial service.