1943—2020

Tonia (Valentine) Salazar died in her home surrounded by her loving family—Saturday August 15 after a short battle with Cancer.

‘Toni’ was born on May 23, 1943 in Watsonville, California to Arthur and Lois Valentine and moved to St. Helena in 1952, where they owned and operated the St. Helena Hotel & Bar. Graduating from St. Helena High in 1961, Toni attended the Parie Beauty College in Vallejo and graduated with a degree in cosmetology. Toni went on to work for the House of Miller in 1964, ultimately owning her successful salon (Toni’s Touch) from 1972—1986.

Toni married Eugene Salazar on April 23, 1970. Together, Gene and Toni built a home in East Napa where they raised their family sharing their love of food, entertaining and celebrating with friends and relatives.

Gene and Toni owned and operated Design Showcase from 1990 – 2006 where they shared their knowledge of construction and design with Napa contractors and locals. After retirement, not one to sit still, Toni worked for both Thomas Bartlett’s and Michael Holmes retail stores at the Riverfront Building sharing her fantastic personality and knowledge of the valley with visitors. As a loyal member of the Moose Lodge of Napa, Toni lent her entertaining talents for Steak Nights, BBQ’s and Crab Feeds.