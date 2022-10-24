NAPA - Tonya Lynn Conner Pinckney, 71, passed away at home Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Tonya was born April 15, 1951 to Walter and Leta Conner in Napa, California. She graduated from Napa High School in 1969 and Weaver Airline Personnel School of Kansas City, Missouri in 1970.

Tonya moved to Langell Valley Oregon in the late 70s with her husband Guy Pinckney where they raised their son Charles Pinckney. She was a lifelong animal lover & avid horsewoman who participated in Barrel Races and Team Roping events. During her career as a Range Tech with the BLM she worked in the wild horse program where she raised and trained wild horses that were raffled off at the Klamath County Fair, who's proceeds funded 4-H scholarships. This brought her much joy.

Tonya loved her life in the Bonanza community, helping friends and neighbors work cattle, feed livestock or whatever needed to be done. She enjoyed trail riding & camping throughout Southern Oregon, traveling with her sister Sharon and took several international trips with her son Charles. Spending time with her many nieces and nephews was a highlight of her life. Passing down her love of horses and life lessons to her great niece and nephew Kaylee & Casey Conner filled her with pride & joy. Everyone in her life knew that they could come to her for anything, without fear of judgement but with open arms of love.

She is survived by her Son, Charles Pinckney (Masaya) of Melbourne, Australia; sister, Sharon Ghisletta (Stan) of Napa, CA; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends that were family. She was preceded in death by her husband Guy Pinckney, parents Walter and Leta Conner, brother John Conner, mother and father-in-law Edna & Charles Pinckney & Chester (the dog).

A celebration of life will be held at the Bonanza Big Springs Park., Saturday, Oct 29th, at 1pm. In case of inclement weather, the celebration of life will move to the Lorrella Community Hall in Langell Valle.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the many joyful years of friendship that the Bonanza Community has provided and to Klamath Hospice for their compassion and care. To know Tonya was to love Tonya…