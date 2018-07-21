Tracey C Robben (Lode)

1964—2017
Tracey Robben (Lode) passed away on Oct 14, 2017 at the age of 53, at Queen of the Valley Hospital, surrounded by family. Tracey was born in Albuquerque, NM and moved to Napa, Ca at the age of 4. She graduated from Vintage High School in 1982. Tracey is survived by her Mother Patricia Stannard of Oregon, Life Partner Greg Rivera, Daughter Ricci Thompson, Son-in-law Marquis Thompson, Son Jacob Robben, Son Robby Rivera, Grandchildren Marquis Jr. and Londynn Thompson, Brother Kelly Lode, and Nephew Bo Ryan Lode. She was a devoted Partner, Mother, and Family member. She wore her heart on her sleeve and would do anything she could for the people she loved the most. Her presence and love will truly be missed by those she has touched in her life and her community. The Family will have a private Celebration of Life on her Birthday in July.