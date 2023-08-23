NAPA - Tracey Louise Clark tragically passed from this life far too soon on Friday evening, August 4, 2023, at Queen of the Valley Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was only fifty-six years old.

Tracey was born in Walnut Creek, CA, on November 11, 1966, the first of three children to Ken and Lana Clark. Tracey's family moved to Napa County in 1970, where she grew up playing with her younger siblings, Sandy and Bryan. Her parents raised numerous animals, and Tracey loved helping take care of their family dogs, cats, goats, and feeding the chickens every morning. As a special needs child, her family was especially caring and helpful to Tracey. She attended special education classes and graduated from Vintage High School in 1985.

Tracey had a bright cheerful spirit and a great sense of humor. As an adult, she remained in Napa, and moved into her own place aided by her long-term caregiver Marcy Polanco. Over the next 27 years, as her health declined and her needs increased, she grew to be part of Marcy's family and her third daughter. Tracey was a sweet, kind and loving soul who loved her family very much. When she was younger, she loved growing up on McKinley Rd., doing latch hooks, riding her bike, playing tennis in her front yard, walking to Wagon Wheel Market to get candy, bowling with Special Olympics, singing songs, spending time with her friends and with children, solving math problems, and copying books into her spiral binders. She also loved laughing and joking around with her family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Sandra (Clark) Quiett (Husband Tom) of Napa, CA; along with their four daughters: Tayler, Jenna and Hannah Quiett, Meghan Quiett-Chinaka (Husband Obinna); her brother, Bryan Clark (Wife Alicia) of Santa Rosa and their two children: Shiloh and Naomi Clark; as well as her uncle, David Clark (wife Patti) of Hollister, CA; and her aunt, Arlene Holmboe (husband Richard) of San Jose, CA. Tracey is preceded in death by both of her parents, Ken and Lana Clark; as well as her grandmother, Ruth Clark of St. Helena.

A Celebration of Life open to family and friends will be held for Tracey on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Tulocay Cemetery Funeral Home located at 411 Coombsville Road in Napa, CA, at 11:00A.M., reception to follow.

In her adult life Tracey lived with assistance by a Supportive Living Agency that was founded and named after her initials, Tailored Living Choices, TLC. Tax-deductible donations in lieu of flowers can be made in her honor to Aldea Children & Family Services, a wonderful organization that provides respite to families with troubled youth in the county along with mental health services and training to parents. You can donate by visiting aldeainc.org/donate or by mailing a check to Aldea Children & Family Services, Attn: Michele Farhat, P.O. Box 841, Napa, CA, 94559.