Tracy Talmage

1936—2019
Tracy Lee Talmage was born in Reading, Pennsylvania to Dr. Richard George Argens and Marie Saile Argens on February 24th, 1936. She had one sister, Jane Smith, of Pleasant Hill, CA. Tracy married Jeremy Gray Talmage, the love of her life, on February 1st 1958 in Napa. She met Jerry on Steamboat Slough when he approached her on the beach with a chilled bottle of champagne and glasses. Needless to say, he caught her eye and heart.
Tracy moved to Napa at age 4. She attended Shurtleff School and was active in 4-H. She served as president and junior leader. She graduated from Napa High School in 1953 and was active in the school choir. Tracy attended Washington State University, UC Berkeley and UCSF Medical Center School of Nursing where she earned a B.S in Nursing and Public Health and a School Health and Development Credential.
During her nursing career Tracy worked at UC in the ENT department and also as public health nurse in Marin County. She was employed by the Napa Valley Unified School District as a school credentialed nurse from 1970-1996 at Ridgeview and Redwood Middle Schools and Napa High School. She loved her work with the students which sometimes included being a class sponsor and producing theatricals for assemblies.
After her retirement she and her husband enjoyed many travels including Tahiti, Egypt, Europe and South America. She embarked on a new part-time career as a tour director for Napa and Sonoma counties and was a charter member of the Napa Valley Tour Guide Guild. Tracy loved the Napa Valley and it gave her great satisfaction to share her historical and agricultural knowledge with her clients.
Tracy’s other interests were her family, reading, gourmet cooking and entertaining her many dear and valued friends. She was a member and past president of the local AAUW chapter. She hosted large themed luncheon parties for her friends at Napa General Store once a year that everyone looked forward to and enjoyed immensely . She always created her own invitations and made goodie bags that reflected her theme and sense of humor.
Tracy is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Yeager and son-in-law John of Newport Beach, her son James Talmage of Phoenix Arizona, her grandchildren Jack Yeager, Samantha Yeager, Nicolas Yeager and his wife Annie, and her great-grandson William Gray Yeager. A memorial service will be held at Napa 1st Presbyterian Church on May 31st at 2:30pm with a reception to follow at Napa General Store. She would like any donations in her memory to go to the Napa High Choir or the Napa 1st Presbyterian choir.