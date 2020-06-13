× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tressa Eileen Holstein

1958—2020

Tressa Eileen Holstein, resident of Vacaville, formerly of Napa, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on May 8th at Kaiser Vacaville at the age of 61.

Born to Jack and Terry McCormick in Oakland, CA. Tressa attended local Napa schools and graduated from Vintage High in 1977. Tressa married John Holstein on July 18, 1981, and soon thereafter welcomed their Daughter and Son.

Tressa had a long career in the hospitality industry in Napa and Solano County, all while constantly supporting her children’s many activities.

Tressa loved cooking, baking, gardening and spending time with her friends, but most of all she loved being a Grandmother.

She will be sadly missed by her husband John, daughter Tara (Shawn) , son Joel (Holly), Grandchildren Maya and Scarlett, Step Mother, Joycellyn McCormick, Mother in-law, Sonora Holstein, Sisters, Patty (Felix), Karen (Nilo) and Maureen (Kriss), step sisters and brothers, Linda, Greg(Trese) Ron(Elyse), Julieanne (Mark) and Chris (Lori), brother in law Ken Holstein and sister in law Nancy Bishop and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tressa will have a private graveside service, a celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Humane Society.