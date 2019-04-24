1938—2019
Trudi Lawrence 80 years of age died peacefully on April 12, 2019 at La Mariposa nursing home in Fairfield, Ca. Trudi was preceded in death by her twin sister Geraldine Jackson-Posch and her husband Frederick Lawrence.
Trudi was a native of Detroit Michigan. Born July 17, 1938. Attended CassTechnical High School. The school focused on art. She did oil and water color paintings. After school she got a job doing advertising putting her art skills to use. A while later she got a job as a reservationist for American Airlines. She worked there for about 20 years. After retiring from the Airlines she volunteered for a few years at Covenat House in New York city. A half way house for troubled and homeless teens.
Trudi moved to San Francisco, Ca. in the mid 1990’s. Before coming to California she had converted to Catholicism. Her faith in God was very strong and she remained very faithful and devout for the rest of her life. Her strong love of God drew her to the monastery of Mt. Tabor in Ukiah, Ca where she entered and was a hermitess Nun. Her life there was spent in much prayer and painting Icons. She spent several years there before returning to San Francisco.
Trudi moved to Napa, Ca. in the early 2000’s where she pursued her interest in art by painting many beautiful Icons and other paintings. She loved nature scenes. She continued her spiritual life by attending church, praying and reading much, especially spiritual books. She enjoyed corresponding and visiting with family and friends.
Trudi moved to La Mariposa Nursing Home in 2014 when she was no longer able to care for herself. She was lovingly cared for by all the nurses and aides. Everyone loved her joyful disposition.
Trudi is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Adams and son-in law Thomas Adams (Texas), grandson, George Brenner (Texas) and her nephew, Andrew Jackson (Glendale.Ca).
Funeral Mass will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2725 Elm St., Napa, Ca at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will take place immediately after services in Marin County.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 2725 Elm St., Napa, Ca 94558