Valorie Altamura

1957—2018
Valorie Clanton Altamura was born in Tahlequah Oaklahoma, in Cherokee County, on February 4, 1957. She passed away peacefully in Napa, on November 2, 2018 with George and the boys by her side.
She was married to George Altamura Jr., and is the mother of George Altamura III, Santino Altamura, and Justin Altamura. She is also the Grandmother to George Altamura IV, and Reed Altamura.
Valorie was proud of being an American Indian of the Cherokee Nation, as well as a Napa High (Indian). And boy did she LOVE her Dachshunds. She was proceeded in death by her Father, Edward, and is survived by her Mother, Norma, Sister Marsha, and Nephew Marcello.
The family held a private service in their mausoleum at Tulocay Cemetery. Her boys were everything to her. God Bless you Valorie.
We love you Mom !