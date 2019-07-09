Vance Grey Tourville
1936 - 2019
Vance Tourville, after a long, valiant battle against COPD and emphysema, passed away at his Napa home on June 30th. Vance was born in Oklahoma to Walter and Evelyn McFarlin and was their only child. At age 3 he was adopted by his Step Father, Eddy Tourville, and grew up as part of a family with 3 brothers and 2 sisters. At 17 he legally changed his name to Tourville.
Vance served honorably in the Navy from 1954 to 1958, and worked in construction until 1989. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Vance is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol Tourville, and his children Carolyn Becker, Gayle Hartman, Madonna Cochran, Samuel Tourville, and Brian Tourville.
All who knew him are invited to his memorial service at the Hillside Christian Church on Saturday, July 13, at 2pm.