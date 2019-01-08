1973—2019
Vandrew James Meno was born at Travis AFB on March 9, 1973 to Kathy and Vicente Meno. He died on New Years Day 2019. Van attended Napa Schools. He was quite smart and had a quick wit. He loved to tell his daughters about the time he won his school’s spelling championship! He married Jennifer Longoria in 1998 and the joys of his life were his two daughters – Vanessa and Kristina Meno. He worked at Napa Pipe and Cultured Stone and various odd jobs.
Van was very proud of his family’s culture. Both of his parents were from Guam. They had many very happy family outings at his family home in American Canyon. He had a large family including his brothers Vince, Verne, Victor, Vicente and Vandrick and his sisters Velma, Victoria, and Valynn and he was predeceased by his sister Vanessa. There are many nieces and nephews who bring joy to the family including Jenny’s godson Kane Meno who was especially close to his daughters. Vandrew was an amazing athlete and spent time both playing and coaching. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh. But, if it was a weekend with nothing else to do, more than likely Van was figuring out where he could go fishing. His daughter Vanessa was able to cast a rod, almost before she learned to walk. Both girls fondly remember their early lives with rod and reel, happy to be with their dad. For Van, life didn’t get much better than a family camping trip, with an ice cold beverage, a fishing pole in his hand, the sounds of family and music in the background, and staying warm with his 49er or camo jacket. Van loved his family, and was proud of his daughters, Kristina and Vanessa, even though he could not always be with them. He was very proud of his girl’s accomplishments in life especially in school and beamed when talking about them. Their pictures were always with him. Because Van was so proud of Kristina’s high school success, the family has set up a college savings fund through Redwood Credit Union in Napa for Kristina who will graduate in June. We know that Van would want to be with her on that special day and this is one way that he can participate. He was quite proud that Vanessa has already graduated and is living in Florida where she is employed in the health care industry.
Funeral Services are being coordinated through Skyview Mortuary in Vallejo with a memorial celebration on January 12.