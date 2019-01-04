1928—2019
Velda F Lauritsen (Duff), 90, of Napa passed away peacefully on Jan.1. She has now joined the love of her life Ronald. While in declining health for several years, she never lost her love of God and family. Velda was born in St. Helena and raised at the Veterans Home in Yountville. Married life took Velda and Ron to many wonderful locales before they returned to Napa in retirement. Music was a big part of her life. She sang in the Methodist choir and played the organ at weddings and funerals. She gave piano lessons in our family home. She loved to garden, go antiquing and could never resist a good garage sale.
Velda is survived by daughters Kristine, Rhonda, Lesli (Kirk), grandchildren Christopher (Joe), Galen, Maggie (Chris), John, Kyle, Colin and great grandchildren William and Christopher. She is also survived by her precious siblings Lorraine and Jim.
The family is very grateful for the excellent care she received at the Napa Valley Care Center. We will all miss her true kindness and infectious smile. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Yountville Community Church or a charity of your choice.