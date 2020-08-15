Vera Brewer Vecchio

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1924—2020

Vera was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Solomon and Della Brewer, the fifth of six children.

During the Great Depression in the 1930s the Brewer family traveled from job to job, whether picking cotton or working in the oil fields of Oklahoma. They camped out or lived in labor camps.

The family settled for a while in Texas where Vera loved school, especially Home Economics. Vera and her Home Economics teacher maintained a pen pal relationship for over 70 years.

The Brewers migrated to California in the early 1940s. They bought a home in Napa, and Vera attended Napa High School in 1941 and 1942.

Vera married William (Bill) Delaney and they raised four children. Divorcing in 1963 after 21 years of marriage, they remained life long friends until Bill died in 2014.

Vera Delaney sold real estate in Napa during the 1960s, after earning her California Real Estate License.

In the early 1970s Vera met and married her husband of 47 years, James (Jim) Vecchio, when both were retired. The Vecchios moved to Whidbey Island, Washington in the early 1980s for 4 years, then back to Napa and finally to Yountville and Rancho de Napa for 25 years.