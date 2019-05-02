{{featured_button_text}}

1935 – 2019

Vernel Robinson aged 84, born in New Orleans, LA passed away peacefully Saturday at his home in American Canyon. Vernel worked as a supervisior for Cal Trans and is Army Veteran.

A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday 11 a.m. May 8, 2019 the club house at 260 American Canyon Road, American Canyon, CA 94503 He will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road Dixon, CA with Military Honors Thursday 2:30 p.m. May 9, 2019

Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590 (707) 642-4459.

