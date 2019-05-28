Vernon H Thibaut

1933—2019
Lifelong Napa resident Vernon (Bud) Thibaut passed away peacefully Monday May 20, 2019 surrounded by family.
Vernon was born December 20, 1933, son of Vernon and Ruth Thibaut. He attended Lincoln Elementary School and later graduated from Napa High School, class of 1951. He was an apprentice machinist at Mare Island Naval Shipyard when he married his high school sweetheart Nancy Rannigan on June 20, 1954. Together they raised three children. He had an active family life full of camping and fishing trips, and many family gatherings. Of all things, he enjoyed his time at home with family the most.
Vernon retired from Mare Island after 32 years of service. After retirement he enjoyed many hobbies including going to casinos, gardening, and traveling. He was always a creative and imaginative tinkerer.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Nancy. He is survived by his sister Fay Combs (Tom Combs). Children David Thibaut (Ron Custis) of Napa, Linda Stevenson (Michael Stevenson) of Anderson, CA, Lori Merkle (Allen Haaland) of Gary MN. Four Grandchildren, Lyndi Rosenau (Chris Rosenau) of Glyndon, MN, Randy Merkle (Jodi Sorenson) of Fargo ND, Kelley Stevenson of Redding, CA and Jessie Barrett (Neil Barrett) of Redding, CA. Four Great Grandchildren, Callie and Landon Rosenau, Luke and Emma Barrett.
Memorial service will be held Friday May 31, 2019 at 11am at Tulocay Chapel. Reception to follow at Tulocay Hall. Condolences may be sent to the family at tulocaycemeterey.org