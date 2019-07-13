Vicky Calhoun passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Napa, California at the age of 68. Vicky was born on March 1, 1951 in California to John Johansen and Eileen Larson. She worked for Carpet's Unlimited for 30 years and loved spending time traveling and reading.
Vicky is survived by her Lifelong Partner, John Papka; Daughter, Samantha Pendergrass (Fred) and children, Ryan Calhoun and Jordin Stoddard; and Son, Ryan Calhoun (Erin) and children, Laurel Calhoun and Brent Calhoun.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.