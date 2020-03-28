Victor D. Burt

Victor (Vic) Burt, 100, passed away March 18, 2020 in Napa. Vic was born in Fort Morgan, CO on October 5, 1919 to Harry and Florence Burt. Soon after he was born the family moved to a ranch north of Fleming, CO. Then they moved to a farm near Sterling, CO where he started school in a one-room country school house. Then they moved into town where he attended schools until graduating from Junior High School in 1933. The family moved to Sidney, NE in July 1933 where Vic started high school graduating in May 1937. While in high school he participated in football, basketball, track, dramatics, debate team, and was co-editor of the yearbook. After graduation he worked for the Nebraska Highway Department, but soon decided he didn’t want to spend the rest of his life doing manual labor. At that time he decided to join the military, so in April 1938 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy attending boot camp in San Diego for Hospital Corps School graduating in December 1938 number nine out of 50 in the class. He served at many duty stations and served on several ships during World War II and the Korean War. In October 1957 he transferred to the U.S. Navy Fleet Reserve and retired in 1967 with an honorable discharge. The Navy was very important to him. He was a very patriotic man. Vic retired as Chief Hospital Corpsmen.