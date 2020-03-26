Victoria Altamura Dezell

Vicky was born on December 19, 1929 in Calabria, Italy. She came to America as a young girl, and was raised in her hometown of Buffalo, New York. It was there she met Frank Altamura. They were married in 1948 after Frank’s deployment in the Army during WWII, and together they had four sons. Their life’s journey would bring them to Napa in 1965. Her family was everything to her. Vicky was a stay at home mom, raising her sons and taking pride in their accomplishments. She was a devout Catholic and was an active parishioner at St. Thomas Aquinas church. She was a long time member of the Napa chapter, Sons of Italy and she was also involved with the Napa Faculty Wives Club, taught Italian cooking and chaperoned many senior day trips through Napa Valley College’s Community Education Program. The accomplishment that she was most proud of was her volunteer work at the Kaiser clinic in Napa where she logged thousands of hours assisting her fellow Kaiser members. Vicky loved dancing, reading, bowling, playing bocce and listening to Italian opera. When her sons were grown, Vicky worked many years for Tom Gracia at Family Drug. She and Frank traveled the world; their trip to Japan being especially memorable.