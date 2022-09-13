 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vincent J. (Jim) Buccellato

Vincent J. (Jim) Buccellato

1930 - 2022

Jim Buccellato died September 2, 2022, surrounded by family, after a long illness, at age 92. He was the 10th of 11 children.

Following high school, Jim joined the U.S. Coast Guard, worked for the U.S. Steel Mill, then was employed as a truck driver for Kaiser Sand & Gravel, Safeway, and Paul's Trucking of Napa.

He enjoyed participating in sports, including: softball, basketball, bocce ball, and water skiing. Jim was still able to bare-foot waterski into his late 60's. He taught a great many nieces and nephews to also waterski, a gift they cherish still to this day. He was passionate about family and friends and enjoyed the big gatherings where delicious food was the centerpiece. The fond memories we shared with him will live in our hearts forever.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, in-laws, beloved daughter, Gina, 10 siblings and their spouses, many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois; his children, Debbie (John), Vince and Steve; grandchildren, James, Katrina, Karli, Mia and Santino; great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Enodena.

Special thanks to Collabria Care's Amanda, Melissa, Steve, Jackie, Alison, Katherine and Schanell.

Services will be held at Tulocay Chapel/Cemetery on September 16, 2022, 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by a reception onsite. Family and friends are welcome to attend and join in a celebration of his life.

Rest In Peace now, dad. We love you so much.

