Vincent T. Cantillon

Vince (aka Vinny) passed peacefully on 5/13/22 at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Clara.

Vince (a proud native of SF) was born 9/4/54 to Richard & Margaret Cantillon. His parents were Irish immigrants from County Kerry, Ireland who met after immigrating separately to SF. He was very proud of his Irish Heritage and maintained contact throughout his adult life with his relatives in Ireland.

He was raised and lived much of his life in the fog of San Francisco's sunset district. Attending St Cecilia's grammar school then Sacred Heart H.S. (Class of 72). Vince had many passions, but he especially liked fast cars. He enjoyed racing his GTO on weekend nights on old Brotherhood Way and the Corvettes he owned later in life as well as his Harley Davidson.

He went to work at Walgreens on Clement St., in the Richmond district, out of high school and remained lifelong friends with many of his coworkers there. He next worked for the San Francisco Police Department (Badge # 1310) as a cop (occasionally getting detailed to the racers on Brotherhood Way), completing a 30 plus year career. He has the commendations and Medals of Valor to show for his service to the residents of “The City”. Again, he remained lifelong friends with many of his partners and coworkers. It's said by his partners he knew where all the best places to eat and drink were and loved going there with them.

In retirement Vince sold his property in SF and moved to the Napa Valley to get away from the fog and traffic. He thoroughly enjoyed riding his bike and walking in the sunshine of the valley. He moved to be closer to his family who years earlier moved to Napa. He relished hosting his many City friends at various restaurants in the Valley.

He purchased an apartment complex in Napa, living in one and managing the others. He became good friends with all his tenants and considered them like family.

He was predeceased by his parents and sister Noreen Heaney. He is survived by brothers John (Masako) & Tim (Linda) and sister Willa Cantillon along with nephew Brendan Cantillon and nieces Raquel Hurlbut (her children Henley Ann and Ford Joseph), Ceira O'Boyle, Alanna Quintanilla (her children Jackson, Jolene Noreen, Jason Allen Cole), and Grace Cantillon as well as Stepmom Mary-Ellen (nee Mannix) Cantillon.

The family would like to thank both his Sister-in-Law Linda Cantillon as well as his unofficial Sister-in-law Laura McGinn whom the family owes a debt of gratitude for assisting him greatly in his final years of life.

Finally Vince's siblings would add to know him was to like him, which is what we also consistently hear from his many friends.

The family suggests if anyone feels the desire to make a donation in his name it be made to the San Francisco Bay Area Law Enforcement Emerald Society (aka SFBALEES) 236 West Portal Ave #355, SF, CA 94127 - Tax ID 94-3304919