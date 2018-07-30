Viola Estelle (Bahmiller) Berger

1928—2018
Viola was born on a farm near Burnstad, North Dakota. She married Adam N. Berger June 28, 1948 and they ventured to California in 1957. They lived in Vallejo, California for 6 years before settling down in Napa, California for some 40 plus years. Viola was a stay at home mom and she filled her time with children and many hobbies. She began a cake decorating business and became in great demand for the beautiful wedding cakes she made. She also taught cake decorating at the Napa Junior College. She had many hobbies such as sewing, making ceramic dolls, crocheting, camping, shopping (of all kinds including yard, thrift, and auction sales), and spending quality time with her beloved grandchildren. She was one of the most generous persons always thinking of others and was always ready to help anyone in need. She will be missed by all of those who loved her. She is survived by her four children Patrick Berger (Cheryl). Linda Adams (Jerry), Roger Berger (Carrie) and Colleen Berger; seven Grandchildren, Nicholas, Tara. Angela, Jennie, Joshua, Katie and Adam; and five great grandchildren, Katelyn, Spencer, Lainey, Landon and Hylo. She is also survived by her two sister Willie Hixson and Esther Schmidt and many nieces and nephews.