1934—2019
Virgil Ronald Montgomery died peacefully at home on Friday Dec. 27th.
Ron, as he was known by, is survived by his ex-wife, Dorothy, daughter Melanie, sons Marty and his wife Shelly, Jim and his wife Dana, son in law Wyatt, as well as grandson Tyler and granddaughters Ariel and Kayla.
Ron was a 14-year veteran of the Napa Police Department, starting as a patrol officer and working his way up to detective. After retiring from the force, he then moved on to a long career as a journeyman welder, a trade he passed along to his sons, Jim and Marty. He finished his career as a superintendent.
All of his life Ron was an avid hunter, fisherman, abalone diver and was always ready with a helping hand. He was known as “a man’s man” but with a heart of gold. Ron will be profoundly missed by all of the people who knew and loved him.
Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.