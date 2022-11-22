Virginia C. Brandlein Dooley

Nov. 7, 1919 - Oct. 25, 2022

CALISTOGA - A beloved pillar of our community, Virginia Claire Brandlein Dooley "Ginger," passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on October 25, 2022, at 2:44 p.m. Virginia was 102 years of age, just 12 days shy of her 103rd birthday.

Virginia was married to her beloved late husband Jess Albert Dooley for 72 years. Jess and Virginia were both teachers, they would be the last teachers at Monticello Elementary school before it was flooded for the creation of Lake Berryessa. Then, they moved their family to Calistoga and Virginia taught at St. Helena Elementary School for the remainder of her teaching career. She loved teaching and cherished the relationships she had with her students.

Virginia has always had a strong faith in God and a long-lasting connection to the people who worshiped with her and to the community. In retirement Virginia continued to both travel and be a dedicated member in many local organizations. Despite her adventurous spirit, she always made time to take good care of her grandkids.

Those who knew Virginia felt her overwhelming capacity to love and do good. Her amazing presence warmed any room and welcomed all. She touched the lives of everyone around her, encouraging and valuing them for what makes them special. Virginia Dooley will live in our hearts and memories forever.

Virginia is survived by her children: George (Melisa), Nancy Case, Bob, Don (Polly), and Janice (Dave) Ardizzone Robey; their 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held November 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Highlands Christian Fellowship Church in Calistoga. Donations can be made in her name to the Brannan Center or Collabria Hospice.