1925—2019
Virginia Crowe, a kind and wonderful mother, wife, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on one of her favorite holidays, St. Patrick’s Day 2019. She was just a few weeks shy of her 94th birthday.
Virginia was a native of the small town of Yountville. Her father and his brother owned and operated the Tonascia Market that today is home to Ciccio. She grew up in a time that few can still remember, but she could recall vividly and loved to share. She could paint a picture of good friends, long lost creek-side swimming holes, summer picnics, dances, small town antics and picking prunes in the neighboring orchards.
After graduating from Napa High School, Virginia went to work at Basalt in southern Napa. She loved working and socializing and made friends everywhere she went. During her long life she worked at Sears, The Veteran’s Home and Triple S Ranch to name just a few spots. Her last full-time job she took while in her youthful 80’s at the Ranch Market in Yountville. She rose before the sun, five days a week, and went to work in the Deli to have the coffee ready for the first customers. Anyone who stopped in for their morning coffee was guaranteed to receive her signature warm greeting and a big smile.
Virginia married the love of her life, Norman Crowe, and they enjoyed a happy life together that included large family outings, travel, laughter and friends. After Norman’s passing, Virginia returned to live in Yountville and helped take care of her mother. She was active in the Native Daughters of the Golden West where she served as secretary for many years. Virginia was also a tireless volunteer, working on highway clean up, selling tickets to local events and staffing the Town Visitor Center. One of her greatest pleasures was serving as Grand Marshall in the Yountville Days Parade. She beamed brightly from the parade car, waving to friends and family who lined the parade route.
Virginia never lost her appetite for adventure and fun. She loved spending time with her friends and heading out to the new local hot spots to sample wine and food. She took full advantage of the town activities traveling all around Northern California.
Virginia is survived by her two sons, Joe Lilienthal (Denise) and Bryan Lilienthal (Christine), numerous relatives and a wide circle of friends.
Special thanks to the caring teams at Piner’s Nursing and Guest Home and Continuum Hospice who helped to keep Virginia comfortable during her last days. She loved everyone who took care of her. In particular Kathy, Brian, Karin and Melissa and the best roommate ever, Betha.
Virginia did not desire a funeral service; however, she did want one last party and celebration in her honor. As such, her family would like to invite all those who knew her, and loved her, to celebrate with them on May 4, 2019 at the Yountville Community Center from noon to 2:30pm. Lunch and beverages will be provided. We hope those who attend will share their memories of the remarkable Virginia Crowe who embodied humor, charm, kindness and loved a great party.