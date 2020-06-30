× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1921—2020

Virginia “Jimmie” Payne Wildman passed away peacefully in her sleep in her Napa apartment on June 10, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia on July 18, 1921 to Olney Randall Payne and Dorothy June Stanchfield. She moved to California in 1947, upon her marriage to Robert Francis Wildman, whom she had met on a blind date in Berkeley. They lived in Oakland and Piedmont for many years while Bob and partner developed Wildman and Morris Engineers in San Francisco. Over the years, Jimmie was active in Junior Alliance, Opera League, Femineers, Bellevue Club, and all the while, knitting with a passion.

She moved to The Springs of Napa when she was 90, following open heart surgery from which she fully recovered, stating “I’m a tough old bird!” At The Springs, she was known for her friendly greetings, feisty independence, and numerous necklaces (often wearing six at a time, and always color coordinated to her outfit).

Jimmie loved her family, all animal and people charities, card playing, table tennis, teddy bears, dark chocolate, champagne, her ‘74 Olds Cutlass Supreme, bling jewelry (including anything pearls), knitting, Jeopardy, shopping, and dining out (she celebrated her 97th birthday at Ristorante Allegria, thrilled that it was also accordion night).