1926—2020
Terrie Ratkevich Mershon passed away from a very brief illness on April 9th 2020.
Terrie was born Virginia June Norton on June 30th 1926 in Longview Washington. She had an older brother Chuck, and her best friend throughout childhood, her twin brother Vince. The family moved to St Helena, California in the 1930’s living in the “Parrots Estate” where her father was a caretaker. At the age of 18 Terrie made the unprecedented decision to be the 1st in her family to attend college and moved to the city of Santa Rosa. She eventually moved to Berkeley and while working for a Physics professor at UC Berkeley met her 1st husband Adam Ratkevich, the professor’s teaching assistant.
Adam and Terrie (her nickname from college) moved to Long Beach, Ca where her 1st daughter Lise was born. They then moved to San Diego where her other 2 children, Jyl and Mark were born.
In the mid 1960’s Terrie attended San Diego State University with a double major in teaching and speech therapy. She and her children moved to Redlands in 1968 where she received her master’s degree from the University of Redlands in Speech Pathology. The family moved back to San Diego and Terrie began her career at Grossmont High School and then Grossmont College. She also began investing in various business’s and real estate at this time, buying her 1st house after borrowing against her car for a down payment.
Terrie met and married her 2nd husband Paul Mershon in 1981 in San Diego. They moved to Santa Barbara in 1986 where her daughter Jyl was living. Terrie and Paul were actively involved in Newcomers and the Santa Barbara Symphony. They bought their own estate on School House Road in Montecito and hosted many events for the symphony there. Terrie and Paul traveled extensively during these early years buying furniture from around the world for their home.
In 2007 Terrie met John Manson, her fiance. They enjoyed many activities together, cruises, dancing, reading, Democratic politics, watching tennis, and sharing the healthy lifestyle of a vegetarian diet.
Terrie’s greatest love was her grandchildren, Kyle and Alek Aker in Santa Barbara, and Charli and Vinnie Ratkevich in Berkeley & San Diego. She loved to read, travel and spend time with family.
Terrie will be remembered for her kindness, intelligence and sophistication, she was extremely well read and well versed in politics and real estate, investing and remodeling her many homes. She was still living independently at the age of 93 prior to her passing.
She leaves behind along with her 3 children and 4 grandchildren, her fiancé John Manson
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.