1926—2020

Terrie Ratkevich Mershon passed away from a very brief illness on April 9th 2020.

Terrie was born Virginia June Norton on June 30th 1926 in Longview Washington. She had an older brother Chuck, and her best friend throughout childhood, her twin brother Vince. The family moved to St Helena, California in the 1930’s living in the “Parrots Estate” where her father was a caretaker. At the age of 18 Terrie made the unprecedented decision to be the 1st in her family to attend college and moved to the city of Santa Rosa. She eventually moved to Berkeley and while working for a Physics professor at UC Berkeley met her 1st husband Adam Ratkevich, the professor’s teaching assistant.

Adam and Terrie (her nickname from college) moved to Long Beach, Ca where her 1st daughter Lise was born. They then moved to San Diego where her other 2 children, Jyl and Mark were born.