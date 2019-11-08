1928—2019
Virginia Mae Tobin passed away on 1009 in Napa, Ca; she was 91. Virginia, affectionately known as “Ma” or “G.G. Ma”, was born in Oakland, Ca. In 1950, she met and married the love of her life, James (Jim) P. Tobin, in Vallejo, Ca . Shortly after, they started their family in Napa. Ma found joy in raising her four children.
Virginia and Jim enjoyed years of traveling. When they weren’t traveling the coast in their 5th wheel, they could likely be found at their favorite place in the world—a cabin on lake Shasta, accessible only by boat.
After Jim’s passing in 2002, Virginia moved to Redding, Ca. She continued to take trips with loved ones, and met many new friends who shared her love of travel. During the 2018 wildfires in Redding, Virginia moved back to Napa.
Virginia is survived by children Jim Tobin (Diana), Judy Tobin, and Susan Mathison (Tim), as well as grandchildren Steven Tobin, Kevin Tobin (Joanna), Ashley Gras (Fred), Michael Mathison (Robyn), Brian Mathison, and Tara Mathison. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Elias Tobin, Archer Tobin, Natalie Mathison, and Connor Mathison.
Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Jim, their daughter, Barbara Tobin Hudson, and granddaughter Jackie Hudson.