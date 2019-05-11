1923—2019
Virginia May Fiddler Sherman, also known by many friends and family as Jenny, passed away on April 21, 2019. Jenny was a native of Napa, CA. She was born on September 29, 1923. Jenny married her childhood sweetheart, who she had known since she was six years old. Jenny and Earl had two children; a son, Earl Dean Sherman of Napa, CA and a daughter Virginia Dee Herring of Butte Valley, CA.
In 1942, Jenny went to work as a welder at Mare Island for Basalt Rock Company and then passed her Navy Welding test and became a successful journeyman welder until 1946 when the war ended. In 1950, Jenny worked as a meat wrapper and retired from the Butcher’s Union 532 in 1975. Jenny loved to fish and go camping. She also enjoyed gardening. She and her husband (predeceased) always grew a wonderful vegetable garden. Jenny also grew a beautiful garden at her home of 27 years at the Rholff Manor where she loved to sit by her garden and watch the hummingbirds.
Jenny is survived by one sister, Joan Bennett of Oroville, CA and a brother Danny Fidler of Napa, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She loved to be with her grandchildren and they have many precious memories of her. Her husband, Earl Sherman passed away in April of 1992. At her request, there will be no services held for Virginia. She was loved and she will be missed by those who knew her.
