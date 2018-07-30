Virginia Rose Savage

1944—2018
Virginia “Gini” Rose (Borcherding) Savage died unexpectedly on Saturday morning, July 21, 2018, in Napa, California. She was 73 years old.
“Gini” was born in 1944 in Brooklyn, New York, to John and Jean Borcherding. The family moved to California, when she was four years old, and settled in San Mateo. After graduating from Hillsdale High School in 1962, she met and married Harry J. Savage. The couple had three children, Gina, John, and Julie. In 1988, she moved to Lake Berryessa in Napa, which Gini affectionately referred to as ‘God’s Country’. She worked at Umpqua Bank (formerly Vintage Bank) in Napa for 17 years. Gini retired in 2017 and enjoyed spending time with friends and her Berryessa Highlands neighbors playing Cribbage, Scrabble and, more recently, being a member of the Napa Elks Lodge.
Virginia is survived by her three children; daughter, Gina (Savage) Alemania and husband Rod, of Belmont, CA, son, John Savage and Jill Daniel, of Belmont, CA, and daughter, Julie Savage, of Napa, CA; her sister, Louisa Davis and husband Ken, of Gilroy, CA; and her four grandchildren; Alex, Gabriel, Stone, and Olivia, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, Harry J. Savage of Corning, CA, and her mother, Jean (Pagano) Borcherding and father, John F. Borcherding, of Vacaville, CA.
Gini was a patient and loving daughter, sister, cousin, wife, mother, grandmother, and a dear friend to many. She will be greatly missed.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, August 10, 2018, 11:00am at Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel, 2383 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, California. A reception will immediately follow the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Virginia’s life.