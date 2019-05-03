1938—2019
On Monday morning April 29, 2019, Wallace “Wally” Dean Gray, Jr., devoted husband and loving father, passed away at the age of 80 surrounded by family after an arduous battle with bone cancer. Wally was born on December 22, 1938 in Ohio to Wallace and Clarice (Rogers) Gray, Sr. After his childhood spent in Idaho, Wally went on to receive his degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Idaho, then proceeded to earn his license in engineering. He carried on his work at Mare Island Naval Shipyard for over 40 years. After retirement, Wally taught computer classes for the Adult Education Program at Napa Valley College.
At the tender age of 19, he met the love of his life, Judith Santina Ramos, in Costa Rica. Despite a language barrier, they fell in love and married on August 29, 1959. They had three children together. When he wasn’t attending to his family, he used his time to obtain his pilot license, read numerous books, contemplate physics, and become an avid Star Wars fan and Trekkie. With his children as his accomplices, he occasionally partook in playing practical jokes on his unsuspecting wife. He was known to be a kind, welcoming man who gave great hugs.
In his passing, Wally is now reunited with his parents and his youngest son, Eric. Wally is survived by his wife, Judy; his son Greg and his wife Melissa; his daughter Sue and her husband Ken; his grandchildren Jeanette, Blake and Gianna; and his great-grandchildren Noah, Sariah and Michael.
Services will be held on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at Tolucay Cemetery on Coombsville Road at 11 a.m. with a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
“May the Force be with you.”