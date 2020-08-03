Wanda Joy Peterson, born July 16, 1931 in Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully July 30, 2020 in Napa, California. She is survived by her children; Cheryl Miller, Diane Willson and Terry Peterson; her grandchildren; Kiri Arnold, Jason Miller, Lindsay Muratori, Janelle Reichert and Trent Willson; and 10 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard J. Peterson and her beloved companion later in life, Tony Sweetland.

Wanda worked with students as an office secretary at both the Maritime Academy in Vallejo, California and Vallejo Senior High School, displaying a wonderful sense of humor and kindness. After retirement, she volunteered at the Napa Visitor’s Center where her warmth and friendliness welcomed those who came to the valley. She loved to travel and dance and did both well into her 80’s. It was a long life well lived and she will be deeply missed by her family and numerous friends.