Wanda Lea Billings

1937—2019
The angels took Wanda Billings home on October 4, 2019. She was born on September 1, 1937 in Seminole, OK to Monroe and Louzetta Crow. In 1946, Wanda’s family moved to Napa, CA where she went to local schools, graduating from Napa High in 1955. Also in 1955, Wanda married Leo Billings and together they raised a beautiful family.
Over the years, Wanda worked at Bertain’s Laundry, Rough Riders, and the offices of Dr. Max P. Reed and Dr. Charles DeLorimier. In 2013, Wanda and Lou moved to Diamond Springs, CA to be near their oldest son. Her hobbies included reading, crafts, RV trips, working puzzles, camping, riding motorcycles, spending time with family and friends, and taking trips in their vintage 1968 Mustang.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Louzetta Crow; brothers Jack, Harvel, Billy and Bob Crow; and sister Patricia Brown. She is survived by her beloved husband, Leo Billings; children Christopher (Angela) Billings, Mark (Bobbi) Billings, Brandy (Tony) Ringle, David (Debbie) Billings, and Brian Billings; 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Chapel of the Pines Funeral Home, 2855 Cold Springs Road, Placerville, CA, Father John Cantwell officiating. In lieu of flowers, Wanda requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.