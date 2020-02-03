1955—2020
Wanda Lee Starbuck was born in Napa on July 24, 1955 to Barbara and Horace Thompson. She passed away on January 16th, 2020 in the early morning after a long battle with lung cancer.
Wanda is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Bill Starbuck; children Travis Thompson, Thomas Starbuck, Billy Starbuck and Shawna Starbuck; 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; siblings Linda Weeks, Barbara McClintick-Riel, Melton Thompson and Bobby Buchanan; along with numerous nieces and nephews,
Services will be held at Calvary Chapel, 3305 Linda Vista Ave., in Napa on Saturday, February 8th at 1pm with a reception to follow.