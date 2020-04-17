1945—2020
Ward Burnett Thompson passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 in Napa at the age of 74.
Ward was born on April 29, 1945, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Paul R Thompson and Helen Adeline Mindling Thompson. He shared many fond memories of his early childhood in Chicago before the family moved to California in 1953. Ward attended West Park Elementary School where he met the love of his life, Barbara Whitmer, in the 4th grade. They went to Redwood Middle School and graduated from Napa High in 1963. Ward attended Napa Valley College and Humboldt State University graduating with degrees in Fisheries and a Secondary Teaching Credential. He and Barbara were married December 18, 1966. After graduation, thanks to many deferments, he joined the AirForce and served proudly as an air traffic controller serving a year during the Vietnam War. After his military service he and Barbara moved back to Napa. Then Ward began a 40 year career in the wine business, working as wine finisher at Beaulieu Vineyards and wine maker with Muir Hanna Vineyards. He was most proud of the homemade wine he made with Joe Miller and Bill Hanna. After retirement Ward shared his love of wine and food at Hess Collection Winery giving tours and sharing his expertise.
Ward loved the out of doors, participating in Boy Scouts as a youth and again with his sons. He was an avid fly fisherman and downhill skier, both of which he enjoyed at the family cabin in Truckee. Ward was also a foodie who loved cooking for friends and family and was a 40 year member of “the Gourmet Group.” Ward and Barbara enjoyed traveling both in the US and abroad, always spending a week on Sylt, Germany to see grandson Max when in Europe. An active member of Napa Methodist Church, Ward served on many boards and committees, sang in the choir and enjoyed being a greeter and helping where needed.
Ward is survived by his wife Barbara, his sons Ed (Amanda), and John, grandchildren Adeline, Maximilian and Emerson, cousins Tony and Tom Mindling, Barbara Lee Thompson, and Penny Hasenoehrl. He is also survived by Barbara’s siblings; Wanda Andrade, Janice (Bob) Amoroso, and David (Loie) Whitmer, and their children, his nieces and nephews: Jennifer Mitchell, Daniel and Jacob Schwarze, Megan Cather, Stephanie Martin and Andrew Shegrud, Lindsay and Dale Whitmer, James and Asher Taylor and Katie Berry. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Maryann Taylor.
A celebration of Ward’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Napa Methodist Church at 625 Randolph St, Napa, Ca 94559.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family on line at www.tulocaycemetary.org
