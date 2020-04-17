Ward Burnett Thompson

Ward was born on April 29, 1945, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Paul R Thompson and Helen Adeline Mindling Thompson. He shared many fond memories of his early childhood in Chicago before the family moved to California in 1953. Ward attended West Park Elementary School where he met the love of his life, Barbara Whitmer, in the 4th grade. They went to Redwood Middle School and graduated from Napa High in 1963. Ward attended Napa Valley College and Humboldt State University graduating with degrees in Fisheries and a Secondary Teaching Credential. He and Barbara were married December 18, 1966. After graduation, thanks to many deferments, he joined the AirForce and served proudly as an air traffic controller serving a year during the Vietnam War. After his military service he and Barbara moved back to Napa. Then Ward began a 40 year career in the wine business, working as wine finisher at Beaulieu Vineyards and wine maker with Muir Hanna Vineyards. He was most proud of the homemade wine he made with Joe Miller and Bill Hanna. After retirement Ward shared his love of wine and food at Hess Collection Winery giving tours and sharing his expertise.