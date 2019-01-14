1926—2019
Warren Ladi Mufich died peacefully in Napa, on January 7th, 2019 in Napa, CA at the age of 93. Warren is survived by his wife Lyn Dalberg-Mufich and sister Lillian Harrison of Livermore, and many nieces, nephews and a cousin Vlado Bevc, who was a steady visitor to Warren. He is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Josephine Mufich, ex-wife Esther Trujilo Mufich, sisters June, Doris, Florence, Angelina, Katharine brothers Rudy, Sylvester, Albin, and Martin Mufich
Warren was born February 8, 1926, Napa, CA to Josephine and Martin Mufich. He graduated Napa High School and entered into the Marine Corp. to serve in WW II While a Marine he was sent to Iwo Jima, Guam and China. Upon his return from the war, he was employed as an Auto Mechanic at Zellerraigee Motors in Napa, and eventually became an auto salesman for the remainder of his employment. He was most proud of the personal service he provided his customers. Warren retired at the age of 54
Warren was passionate about skiing (both snow and water), volunteering for the 1960 Ski Patrol at Squaw Valley Olympics, as he would ski for nothing (friends and relatives will know how important this was to Warren). He had a love of cars, especially General Motors brand. Winemaking was a hobby that he did for many years, earning many ribbons at State Fairs, Wine Homemakers Classics, etc. Warren was an active member of the 200 Club and North Napa Rotary for many years.
A funeral is scheduled for February 2, 2019, with a reception to follow at Tulokay Funeral Home, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa CA 94559. Family and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Warren’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice by the Bay, 17 E Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Larkspur CA 94939. The family would like to thank all caregivers from Hospice by the Bay for their compassion and dedication to making Warren most comfortable in his last days, and also to Lyn, his wife.