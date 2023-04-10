Wayne was a smart, curious, generous, and caring person. Despite many challenges in his life, he was always true and fair to his friends and willing to help anyone in need. He spent most of his life in Napa and Calistoga and hosted where he hosted a local cable show for many years. He was a born-again Christian who believed in grace and forgiveness. He was forever grateful to his grandmother, Stacy Jayani of Calistoga, who always loved and believed in him. He will be buried next to her at St. Helena Cemetery. There will be a memorial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday April 14 at Tulocay Funeral Home 411 Coombsville Rd. Napa, CA 94559, 1-707-252-4727