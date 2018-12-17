Wesley C. Casten

1925—2018
Wes passed away Dec. 3 after a brief illness. He was born in Grafton, NE the youngest son of 17 children. His family moved to Ca to find work at Mare Island and whereWes joined the Marine Corps at 17 proudly serving during WWII. It’s there he met at fell in love with Bonnie Jean Hainey. His wife of 65 years. Upon discharge Wes worked at Benicia Arsenal then worked as a crane operator at Mare Island serving almost 40 years. Wes lived his working years in Napa and St. Helena CA.
He and Bonnie were avid square dancers and snow birds. They spent winter months traveling and dancing truly enjoying their retirement. Wes loved travel and never met a stranger. He loved golf, baseball, camping and fishing on the Sacramento River in Corning. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a great love of animals which he passed on to all of his children. Wes shared a very special relationship with his granddaughter Tiffaney. They shared many road trips, ballgames and adventures together. His other great passion was seeing what makes things work. He owned nothing he hadn’t taken apart at least twice, but he could repair almost anything.
Wes was preceded in death by wife Bonnie Jean Casten and eldest son Gary Lee Casten . He is survived by his daughter Virginia (Gini) Casten-Collins, son James and granddaughter Tiffaney Collins . He is sorely missed by his family.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Queen of the Valley staff of 3 North and South. Drs Doug Wilson and Patrick Dermody, and hospice for the exceptional care and comfort they showed our father and our family. A military service with honors will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery Dec. 17, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.