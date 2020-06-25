× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1942—2020

Wesley Thomas Javorina fell asleep in death on June 23, 2020, after a prolonged illness. Tom was born in Hibbing, Minnesota, on June 23, 1942, to Wesley and June Javorina. He is survived by his dear wife of 55 years, Roberta, his four children, Suzanne, Sally, Samuel, and Steven (Janina), his two grandsons, Michael (Brittney) and Kyle Unciano, his sister, Maryrose Shammas (James) and her children, Jennifer and Jonathan (Sandra) Selby, and his brother-in-law, Ray Davis.

In 1945, he and his parents moved to Richmond, CA, where he grew up and graduated from Richmond High School in 1960. During his youth, Tom was a talented musician, playing both the clarinet and saxophone.

Tom had a strong work ethic and was known for his honesty and customer satisfaction. His first job was working at a glass shop sweeping out the warehouse when he was 17, and he later started and owned two different glass businesses in Napa.

There were two things in life that were of utmost importance to Tom—his love for his God, Jehovah, and his family. Tom was baptized at 11 years old and never missed a month of public preaching and teaching about the Bible. He served as an elder in the local congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Napa for many decades until his death.