Weston Gary Luke

1936—2019
Gary Luke was born in Midway, Utah on April 1, 1936, son of Wallace and Clara Luke. He graduated from the University of Utah. He married Audrey Gwinner. Gary taught math at Vallejo Junior High, Redwood Junior High and Napa High School and was an administrator for the Napa Valley Unified School District. He enjoyed camping and fishing, especially in the mountains. His sense of humor was one of his best qualities. He is survived by his wife, Audrey, his 4 children-Jeannine, Jeff, Janette and Jason; 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15 Chapel Hill Drive.