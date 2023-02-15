Whitney Joseph LeBlanc, Jr.

Whitney Joseph LeBlanc, Jr. was born in Memphis, Tennessee on June 20, 1931 to parents, Lucy Catherine Mack and Whitney Joseph LeBlanc. He was raised by a loving extended family in Opelousas, Louisiana until he was 12 years old. Then his mother Lucy, who was now remarried to Jesse Chambliss, moved the family to Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Whitney graduated from Southern University Demonstration High School and entered Xavier University in New Orleans in 1950. He received his BS degree in Education from Southern University. He was inducted into the Beta Sigma Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity at Southern University in 1952, and remained a loyal member for his entire life. He was drafted into the Army in 1956 and served as a Chaplain's Assistant in Wiesbaden, Germany. After release from the service, he enrolled at the University of Iowa and received his Master's Degree in Theater Production in 1958.

He married attorney Audrey Daste of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and they had a daughter, Jelynne Yvette LeBlanc.

In 1960, he began his teaching career at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio. From there Whitney served as a professor in the Theatre Departments at Howard University, Washington DC; Lincoln University, Jefferson Missouri; University of Texas in Austin; and Towson University, Baltimore, Maryland. During this time, he designed or directed many productions and received several awards for his participation in Professional and Educational Theatre, notably for his work on Ceremonies in Dark Old Men with the Negro Ensemble Company in New York City.

By this time, he was remarried to Elizabeth Walton, a professional dancer with the Paul Taylor Dance Company. They became the parents of Michael Whitney LeBlanc and Rosalynde Bridget LeBlanc.

In 1969, he began his career as a television director and joined the Maryland Center for Public Broadcasting in Baltimore. He was Director/Producer of 86 episodes of the nationally broad-casted series Our Street. From there he moved to Hollywood and joined the Norman Lear/Tandem TAT organization as Associate

Producer of Good Times. During the next 25 years, he was a freelance Director and Stage Manager for sitcoms and daytime dramas, the likes of Benson, 227, Me and Mrs. C, I Had Three Wives, the Robert Guillaume Show, the Young and the Restless, Generations, The Dinah Shore Show, The Redd Fox Variety Show, The Lawrence Welk Show, and The Jim Nabors Show. It was during this period of his life that he began writing television and movie scripts, story treatments, continuing drama series, and five novels.

By this time, he was remarried to Dr. Diane Hambrick and became stepfather to William Andrew Robinson.

In 1996, he retired from the Directors Guild of America, reinvented himself again as a stained-glass designer, and moved to Napa Valley. He and Diane became members of Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena, where he discovered that his ultimate life's mission was to fabricate windows dedicated to the honor and glory of Jesus Christ. This he accomplished by designing 17 panels of a 140 square foot Clerestory Window, 14 individual windows in the sanctuary, a 7-foot by 10-foot Prodigal window, plus three additional windows for the Newton Room of Bourn Hall.

To mourn his passing and celebrate his life, Whitney leaves his wife of 44 years, Diane Hambrick LeBlanc; four children: Jelynne LeBlanc Burley Jamison (Calvin), Michael Whitney LeBlanc (Stephanie), Rosalynde LeBlanc Loo (Santos), and William Andrew Robinson; six grandchildren: Juliette Burley, Keaira Robinson, Rio Loo, Mateo Loo, Luc LeBlanc and Sylvie LeBlanc; a sister, Jeanne LeBlanc Williams; a nephew, Kyle Williams, many cousins and relatives scattered throughout the nation, and many family and friends in Louisiana and at Grace Church.

He lived a good life and he always did the best he could, which is all that God expects of us.

There will be a viewing from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and a service at 12:oo p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring Street, Saint Helena, CA.

Arrangements under the direction of Morrison Funeral Chapel.