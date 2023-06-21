NAPA - Will (Toby) Ptomey passed away peacefully after a brief illness. He was 93.

Born to Willie and Sally Ptomey in Montgomery, AL, he joined the Army Air Core and was stationed at Fairfield-Suisun Air Force Base where he met Flo his wife of 74 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Ross (Peter); grandchildren: Angela Brown, Jason Ross, Melissa Ross; ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Richard (Dick) Ptomey (Connie).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Floetta Ptomey; son, Larry Ptomey; daughter Sheryl Gerig.

A memorial service with military funeral honors will be held graveside at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa, Monday, June 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at Tulocay.