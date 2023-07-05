Jan. 13, 1938—June 21, 2023

NAPA—On June 21, 2023, William “Bill” Arcangelo Bacigalupi passed away peacefully in his sleep after being diagnosed with cancer one month prior. Bill was deeply loved, admired, and respected by those who knew him.

Born in Napa in 1938, Bill enlisted in the US Navy at 17 years old, serving most of his time in the Pacific. Following his time with the Navy, Bill received his Associate in Arts degree from Napa Valley Junior College and joined his grandfather’s business, Napa Garbage Service. Bill established himself as a leader in the industry, serving as the President of the California Refuse Resource Council in 1978-1979. Bill enjoyed a career of 65 years in the waste industry and was a sharp businessman with many successful endeavors. Bill married his friend and love, Carolyn Coffield Kelley, at their home in Napa, April of 1987. They spent their lives together traveling the world, sailing the Mediterranean coasts and Caribbean islands, enjoying countless trips to their residences in Hawaii and Tahoe, spending time with their family and many close friends; and feeding their rescue cat “Tippy” mini shrimp for every meal.

Bill lived a full life as a devoted husband; beloved stepfather; grandfather “Dokie” named by his first grandchild for his phrase “okie-dokie;” great-grandfather; businessman; waste industry pioneer; hunter and fisherman; collector of cars and antique clocks; member of the Elks, Sons of Italy, Gonads, and Native Sons; teller of stories; accomplished traveler; board member of the California Refuse Recovery Coalition and Chateau Montelena; and treasured friend and companion.

Passed in peace at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his parents, William Bacigalupi and Lena (VanDeVeere) Bacigalupi and his first wife, Katherine Bacigalupi. Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn Bacigalupi. Loving stepfather of Stephen Kelley (Tamara), Gregory Kelley (Medley), and Kristin Wilkinson (Matt). Proud grandfather of Serin Kelley (Justin), Reid Kelley (Nadine), William Kelley (Chloe), Andrew Kelley, McKenzie Kelley, Kaitlin Brooks (Jacob), and Elizabeth Wilkinson. Great-grandfather of Wylie, Sloane, and Bode. He will be missed and remembered by family and many friends.

Bill had tremendous love for his family, an adventurous spirit, a generous heart, and a wise soul. Bill loved to tell stories and we will all cherish and remember him through the many tales and adventures told and the guidance and wisdom he shared.

To honor Bill’s memory, we are holding a celebration of life on July 11, 2023, at the Napa Valley Country Club from 1:00—4:00 p.m. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life. Memorial donations may be made to Queen of the Valley Foundation in his honor.