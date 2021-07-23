Former City Manager William (Bill) Bopf 85, passed away July 4, 2021 at his residence in San Diego California.

Bill grew up in East Lansing Michigan. He graduated from Michigan State where he was president of his class and his fraternity. Bill moved to Southern California where he met his wife Marialice and obtained his Master's Degree in Public Administration at USC.

In 1965, Bill and Marialice moved to back to the Midwest so Bill could start his distinguished public career in City Management. After a stint as Town Manager of Mason Michigan, he spent five years as City Manager of Holland, Michigan. The Bopf's moved to California where he was Manager for the City of Tustin. Subsequently, Bill and family moved to Napa California where he served as City Manager for ten years. The Bopf's kept a second home in Napa until recent years. They moved south where Bill relished working with the community to incorporate the City of Temecula. Subsequently, he served as executive director of the Inland Valley Development Authority and the San Bernardino International Airport Authority.

Bill led major economic development and revitalization initiatives that shaped these communities. His imprint can be seen in the downtowns and industrial parks that helped these cities flourish.