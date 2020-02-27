1925—2020

William (Bill) Bresciani was born in Petaluma, CA to Italian immigrants Frank and Margarette (Cadera) on November 13, 1925. He passed away peacefully at home on the evening of February 23, 2020. Bill lived an epic life, most of it in and around Napa, California. He often referred to the Napa Valley as God’s Country and never took the vistas for granted be it from the first big turn going up Oak Knoll Crossroad, the 10th tee box at NVCC or a high knoll at Skyline Park.

With the passing of his parents when he was still young, Bill moved frequently and lived in a number of small, rural towns along the coast in Marin and Sonoma counties, attending grammar school at Inverness, Marshal, and Tomales. He moved to the Napa Valley in 1940, living in Yountville and attending Napa High School from 1940 to 1944. He graduated high school just in time to be asked by Uncle Sam to vacation in Germany for two years. After a distinguished military career in which he rose to Master Sargent in the United States Army and earned a Bronze Star as part of WWII occupation forces entering Germany. He later served in the United States Air Force. He returned to Napa and attended Napa and Santa Rosa Junior Colleges.

